THE LANGUAGE OF REALITY ✴ HOLOGRAPHIC VIBRATION

“Matter is simply a concept. The world is made of language.” – Terence McKenna





What are the building blocks of reality? A scientist, looking strictly through a physical lens, might say that atoms or particles are the foundational materials from which reality is constructed. A mathematician, noticing the patterns behind nature, might say the universe is made of numbers.





A growing number of leading-edge experts in neuroscience and psychology have theorized that consciousness is actually a more fundamental reality than space and time (a “new” science which mirrors the ancient beliefs of shamanism and Vedic texts).





If consciousness does indeed exist on a deeper level than matter, then what informs and shapes our consciousness? More than anything else, it is, I believe, language. As Joan Didion said, “The ability to think for one's self depends upon one's mastery of the language.”





Language maintains the borders of our conscious reality. That which is unspeakable is unknowable. We can only understand that which we have words for. Language is a magic spell (which is why we “spell” words) which guides the experience of consciousness.





Words are keys which can be used both to open doors and to lock them. A president uses words to declare war. A revolutionary uses words to declare independence. The words of a prophet inspire peace.





The language of modern society, as exemplified in public discourse, is in disarray. Television and social media attention reward petty bickering and argumentative, absolutist thinking. We are painted into a corner by weaponized language, dividing us into limiting, binary categories that do not reflect the multi-dimensional nature of the human experience.





While our natural reaction might be to “fight back” against this madness by inserting our own perspective into the argument, this only adds fuel to the fire. In order to heal a world that is programmed with bad language, we must elevate the tone of the conversation by restoring the nuanced languages of poetry and myth.





Language exists on a spectrum between metaphor and dogma. On one side, poetic language invites us to expand our awareness beyond linear, binary thinking. On the other side, contractual language attempts to bind us to the terms of the agreement. In certain cases, contractual (i.e. dogmatic) language is helpful, but it has infiltrated the public discourse like an invasive species, boxing us into narrow, hyper-rational thinking.





Nobody argues about which novel, song, or movie is “correct.” Some are better crafted than others, but it would be a mistake to consider any work of art to be definitely true or false. It’s a matter of style and taste.





Before religions were hardened into dogma, I believe they began as poetry – myths which offered ideas to inspire expansive thinking, not contractual documents to be obeyed – or else! Like every novel is “true,” every religion is also true. One myth does not negate the validity of another, but collectively they offer a spectrum of perspectives to entertain and learn from.





“The culture cannot evolve faster than the language. The language is the flashlight that shows the path.” — Terence McKenna





Before we can heal our world, we must heal our words. We must attune ourselves to a better vibration. What if we stopped using language only as a means to an end, spitting lifeless data or low vibrational complaints, and instead brought poetry and worship back to our common language – a communication deeper than dogmatic definitions?





If words are truly spells, then every person is a magician casting vibrational frequency into the world through the alchemy of language. What spells are you casting? What seeds are you planting?





Instead of giving your valuable energy and awareness to rigid and disempowering narratives, use the seeds of your imagination, words, and art to plant a new reality. Become the magician and mythmaker. Start casting better spells.





