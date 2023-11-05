Jeff & Erica - BioWeapon SHEDDING On Unvaxed 3Nov23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FLCCC Finally Takes Firm Stand On Life And Death Issue Of BioWeapon SHEDDING On Unvaxed -- November 3, 2023 -- The Jeff and Erica Research Hour -- Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan -- Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world! -- Recorded on November 3, 2023 -- For more programs: www.rense.com
Audio from here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VsSOzkyTEPPj/
Not to detract from the importance of the video. I had 100 memes on my laptop so it was added to the audio. Spacing around 32-seconds to the next one.