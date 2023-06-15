© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The sea in Odessa after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station turned green , eyewitnesses report.
The blooming was caused by potentially toxic cyanobacteria according to Ukrainians.
A comment said about this:
Sudden increase in organic and mineral matter will create paradise for phytoplankton. In the longer term, sea life should profit from the added biomass.