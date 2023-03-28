© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
03/27/2023 Former prosecutor and law professor David Clements: For Mr. Miles Guo, even his home country deadly set against him, where else would he go? So there's no "flight risk" for him, and this case is a white-collar accusation, so he's not a danger to the community, which makes him a perfect candidate to have bail. The reason he wasn't granted pretrial conditional release was that they wanted to put a muzzle on him, which seemed more like a political hit.
03/27/2023 前检察官、法学教授大卫·克莱门茨：对于郭文贵先生来说，连他的母国都把他视为眼中钉，他还能逃到哪儿去？所以他不存在“潜逃风险”，且本案也是经济犯罪指控，所以他也不会对社区构成危险，因此他完全有资格获得保释。他之所以未被获准审前有条件释放，是因为他们要让他噤声，这看起来更像是一场政治迫害。