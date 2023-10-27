US cannot take any info out of Hamas at face value: John Kirby

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby takes questions on Hamas claims and the White House’s communications with Israeli counterparts. #foxnews
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html