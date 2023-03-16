⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation 1400 (16 March 2023)

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(16 March 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Assault and Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy manpower and hardware near Grianikovka, Kotlyarovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥Up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, 2 motor vehicles, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system have been eliminated.





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems from of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in neutralisation of the AFU units near Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Yampolovka, Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The enemy losses were over 100 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and 1 D-30 howitzer.





◽️In Donetsk direction, the active operations of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks by aviation and artillery, have resulted in the neutralisation of up to 275 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Uragan multiple-launch rocket system, 1 D-20 howitzer, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system.





◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Ugledar and Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novodanilovka and Scherbaki (Zaporozhye region).





💥The enemy losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 tanks, 1 armoured vehicle, 1 D-20 howitzer, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.





◽️In Kherson direction, more than 35 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 2 Grad MLRS vehicles and 1 D-30 howitzer have been destroyed.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 93 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 186 areas.





💥The command post of the AFU 59rd Motorised Infantry Brigade has been neutralised near Kamyshovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥1 Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile system has been destroyed near Yasenovoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥1 Ukrainian Osa-AKM air defence missile system has also been destroyed near Konstantinovka





💥1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Minkovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force near Novovodyanoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️Air defence facilities have intercepted 8 projectiles, launched by HIMARS and Uragan MLRS, as well as 1 HARM anti-radar missile.





💥In addition, 9 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near near Ivanovka (Kharkov region), Zeleny Gai, Verhnetoretskoye, Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Malaya Kardashinka and Alyoshki (Kherson region).





📊In total, 402 airplanes and 221 helicopters, 3,434 unmanned aerial vehicles, 414 air defence missile systems, 8,316 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,062 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,372 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,959 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.