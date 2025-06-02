Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 2 June 2025

👮‍♂️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 Units of the Sever Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware clusters of two mechanised brigades, two air assault brigades, one jaeger brigade, one assault regiment of the AFU, and three territorial defence brigades near Novaya Sech, Yunakovka, Sadki, Ryzhevka, Korchakovka, Pisarevka, Khrapovshchina and Iskriskovshchina (Sumy region).





▪️ The AFU losses were more than 245 troops, two tanks, one armoured fighting vehicle, 15 motor vehicles, and five field artillery guns.





📍 Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions.

Russian troops hit formations of four mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigades near Kupyansk, Petrovka, Novy Mir (Kharkov reg), Volchy Yar, Yampol, Krasny Liman, and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses were more than 205 troops, two tanks, three armoured fighting vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, and two artillery guns, including one U.K.-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system. Three AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line.

Russian troops inflicted fire damage on three mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, one airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one territorial defence brigade near Nikiforovka, Seversk, Zvanovka, Serebryanka, Kleban-Byk, Chasov Yar, Shcherbinovka, Zarya, Pleshcheyevka, and Resnikovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy losses were more than 275 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, one field artillery gun, and five ammunition depots.

🔥 Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops launched attacks on formations of one heavy mechanised brigade, three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, and one air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of

Ukraine, two territorial defence brigades, and two National Guard brigades close to Novoroekonomicheskoye, Novotoretskoye, Poltavka, Yablonovka, Novonikolayevka, Popov Yar, Rusin Yar, Petrovskogo, and Alekseyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses were up to 475 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, including three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, seven motor vehicles, and three artillery guns.

📍 The Vostok Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation. Russian troops hit manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, and two territorial defence brigades close to Komar, Fedorovka, Zaporozhye, Poddubnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Temirovka (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses were more than 150 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, and two electronic warfare stations.

💥Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of one mechanised brigade and two coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Novodanilovka, Kamenskoye, Stepovoye, Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye reg), Nikolskoye, and Ponyatovka (Kherson region).

▪️ The AFU losses were more than 80 troops, nine motor vehicles, four artillery guns, three electronic warfare and reconnaissance stations, and three ammunition depots.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces inflicted fire damage on strike drone manufacturing shops, ammunition depots, temporary deployment areas of the AFU and foreign mercenaries in 152 areas.

🎯 Air defence systems shot down two UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, four U.S.-made JDAM guided aerial bombs as well as 316 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 205 of them out of the special military operation zone.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the AFU losses amounted to:

▫️ 663 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 61,008 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 609 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 23,705 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,565 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 25,577 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 36,350 units of special military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry