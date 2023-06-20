God Save The [DS] Queen?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Her Name Is Lisa Monaco
* She is Deputy Attorney General — no. 2 at the DOJ and queen of the deep state.
* She is (a) knee-deep in every major scandal of the last 6-7 years, (b) effectively running the DOJ and (c) doing clean up/bag man operations to get rid of everyone who’s exposing the left’s scandals.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 20 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2vbps3-its-a-trap-dont-fall-for-it-ep.-2035-05152023.html