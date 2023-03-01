BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gold Demand Hits 55-Year High As Recession Signals Flash Red
ITM Trading, INC.
ITM Trading, INC.
165 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
315 views • 03/01/2023

Is it a coincidence that central banks are purchasing gold at record rates just before the implementation of a new system? Think you should be doing the same? If so, learn the gold and silver strategies of the 1% with a FREE strategy call through this link 👉https://calendly.com/itmtrading/brighteon or by calling 866-974-3284.

🗣️Guess what's rearing its ugly head again? That would be more inflation. And guess what's happening with interest rates? I'm going show you that plus I'm going to show you why this is not going to be any kind of soft landing, but that this whole monetary system has to and is already in the process of resetting.


👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️

🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 866-974-3284

🟩 Email us at [email protected]

🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com

🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog

🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading

🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang

Keywords
goldsilverrecessioninflationcentral banks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy