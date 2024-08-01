Ingredients in fast food - Paul Saladino

https://x.com/paulsaladinomd

Most people know fast food is bad for you. But I want to expose exactly what is wrong here and why it’s harmful… It’s no surprise that over 70% of Americans are obese and overweight when over 60% of our calories come from ultra-processed foods like these… The ingredient list of Mcdonal’s foods is proof that not all calories will have the same metabolic effects in humans… The seed oils, sythetic additives, and preservatives in these foods impact our hormones and metabolic functions negatively, making it harder for our bodies to produce energy and function properly… This leads to constant hunger, overeating, low energy, poor hormonal health and ultimately weight gain… Humans aren’t meant to consume these processed foods… Our health and well-being depend on many essential nutrients exclusevely found in animal foods… Meat, organs, eggs, fruit, honey and raw dairy are the most nutrient dense foods for humans… These foods allowed us to thrive and evolve for hundreds of thousands of years… It's easy to find quality animal-based foods almost anywhere... It's always meat / organs / fruit / honey / raw dairy… This is an ANIMAL-BASED diet, and I believe this is the most optimal diet for humans on the planet...



