Exit WHO and its enslaving amendments! Pls follow up the links!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exit the W*H*O*
The following links by James Rogusky will help you to take action in simple steps. Get engaged and start immediately!
Two important videos by James Roguski
https://rumble.com/v2bd13w-live-with-james-roguski.html
https://rumble.com/v2f30j8-international-health-regulation-amendments.html
----------------------------------
REJECT DIGITAL ENSLAVEMENT
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/reject-digital-enslavement
Bill HR76 / House Resolution Bill 79 & EXIT WHO
https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/79?s=1&r=61
James Rogusky on Bill 79, access the knowledge how to Exit WHO
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/87a220ec-dcce-44d0-8c9c-3022278dad82
The Top 6 Reasons to Speak Out Against the Proposed Amendments to the International Health Regulations / on this web page you can place your comments!
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-top-6-reasons-to-speak-out-against
ScrewThe WHO.com / her your video will find a place, and those of others are available as well!
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/screw-the-who
Top 10 reasons to Exit WHO / here you find the info on how to connect with yr representatives and their details:
https://inhere.salsalabs.org/usa_exitwho/index.html
A Worldwide Call To Take Immediate & Massive Action / docs in Spanish & English available
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/a-world-wide-call-to-take-immediate
USEXITWHO.com
SILENCE EQUALS CONSENT
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/ccbf0cb8-3b2f-4950-9ca3-07883c1319c6]
The people’s amendments to the International Health Regulations.com
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-peoples-amendments-to-the-international
WAKE UP and Smell the Burning of Our Constitution https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/wake-up-and-smell-the-burning-of
Globalagenda.com