The opposition has come close to the Georgian parliament building - the police are not letting them through and are standing like a human wall, Izvestia correspondent Alexei Poltoranin reports from the scene.

Law enforcement officers are also on duty at Freedom Square, and Rustaveli Avenue in central Tbilisi is closed. Water cannons have been prepared, the journalist noted.

❗️ Mikheil Kavelashvili has been elected President of Georgia, the Central Election Commission reports.

The sixth president of Georgia was elected the candidate of the ruling party "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia", former member of parliament Kavelashvili. 224 members of the 300-member board voted for him.

The attempt to organize a "Maidan" in Georgia failed, and it will never take place in the country, said Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze,he also said Georgia will do everything for EU membership.

On the presidential elections held in Georgia today:

➡️These will be the first indirect elections, when the head of state will be voted for by an electoral college, and not by the citizens of Georgia.

➡️The only candidate for the post of head of state participating in the elections was Mikheil Kavelashvili. The candidacy of the former MP, a former football player, was nominated by the ruling party "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia".

➡️The Electoral College consists of 300 members: 150 members of parliament, 21 members of the Supreme Council of Adjara, 20 representatives of the Supreme Council of Abkhazia and 109 members of district sakrebulo - municipal authorities of various regions of the country.

➡️To elect a candidate in the first round, at least 200 electoral votes are needed. If a candidate does not get 200 votes, a second round will be held on the same day, and then a simple majority of votes will be enough to elect him.

➡️After the voting is over, the CEC will count the results and announce them on the same day. If a second round is required, it will also take place on Saturday.

➡️ In any case, the Final Boss of Foreign Agents Salome Zurabishvili will cease to be the legitimate president of Georgia today.

More about Mikheil Kavelashvili who won the presidential elections in Georgia.

He is a former football player. In 1995 he became the Russian football champion as part of Sparta-Alania.

In 2016, he became a member of parliament of the ruling Georgian Dream party, but in the summer of 2022 he left the party and founded the Power of the People organization.

It was this organization that initiated the adoption of the law on foreign agents in 2023, which led to a sharp cooling of relations between the Georgian government and the West. And gave rise to talk about the beginning of Georgia's turn towards Russia.

In the last parliamentary elections in October 2024, Kavelashvili ran on the list of the ruling Georgian Dream party and became an MP.

He is a harsh critic of the opposition and its actions, calling them “inspired by the West” with the aim of “Ukrainizing Georgia” and “drawing the country into a war with the Russian Federation.”