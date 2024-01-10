Video of INMATES in Ecuador that have Taken Prison Guards Hostage, Armed with Pistols and Knives - part 1

Video of inmates in Ecuador that have taken prison guards hostage, armed with pistols and knives.

The second video allegedly shows the hostages being executed.

The inmates of 5 Ecuadorian prisons currently hold 125 security personnel and 14 administrative staff hostage, as reported by the national correctional service.Two of Ecuador's most dangerous criminals, Jose Adolfo Villamar, also known as Fito (pictured above), leader of the largest gang "Los Choneros," escaped from prison in Guayaquil, and Fabrisio Colon Pico, head of the second-largest gang "Los Lobos," fled from the prison in Chimborazo, both within a one-day difference, amidst chaos and armed attacks.

