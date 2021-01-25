© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfRntOKV13Y
1/25/2021 郭先生直播：中共灭亡的速度和方式可能会和美国大选一样——非常之滑稽；爆料革命和新中国联邦华丽转身，结成了新的战略同盟关系；孙力军没死，进秦城了
1/25/2021 Miles Guo: The downfall of the CCP may be as funny as the U.S. election. The Whistleblowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China turned around decently and formed new strategic alliances. Sun Lijun is alive and was sent to the Qincheng Prison