The Answer To White Genocide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The answer as to if there is a genocide directed at whites is a yes and no answer because it depends on what we mean by the question. It is superficially a simple question but if not asked right the answer is difficult to pin down. It is much more important, therefore, to look at the question itself than the answer. The answer, indeed, is in the question rightfully asked.