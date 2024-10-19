Happening Now: A large group of 140 just crossed into the Eagle Pass, Texas area—The second of the day and it’s only 8am.





The vast majority of them are from

Venezuela, Ecuador and Honduras.





17 unaccompanied minors were traveling with the group.





Sources say some illegal immigrants broke off the group and ran—An attempt to capitalize on the big group tying up Border Patrol but Agents just took off after them.





Ali Bradley

