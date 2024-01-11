Create New Account
ICJ hears Israel genocide case South Africa brings case to UN's highest legal body (mirrored)
Published a month ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/Hne-HyHc_y8?si=Zz8T0w0EkSh9hYrI

Jan 11, 2024 #Israel #Palestine #Gaza

South Africa is set to begin a legal battle against Israel on Thursday.

It accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza, during its intense bombardment and ground operation in the strip.

The hearings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague are scheduled to last two days, with both parties laying out their arguments.


Al Jazeea’s Aksel Zaimovic takes a closer look at the evidence South Africa will be presenting.


