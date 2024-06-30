PM Trudeau Dancing & Acting like everyone doesn't hate his guts

Justin Trudeau PM Canada, acting like everyone doesn't hate his guts.

🇫🇷Today in France the first round of early parliamentary elections is taking place, which will undoubtedly become historic.

It is still unclear whether the right will be able to take an absolute majority or not (Friday polls gave them from 260 to 295 mandates, but they need 289 for this), but their popularity is growing day by day. And this could become decisive in the second round.

Meanwhile, at 12.00 (local time) we have a record turnout (more than 25%). The last time it was like this was in 1981.





