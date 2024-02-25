JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20240225 - When the Truth is Too Unbelievable

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Farag
Feb 25, 2024
Prophecy Update - 2024-02-25
When the Truth is Too Unbelievable
Pastor JD explains that the reason people will buy the lie in this last hour is because the truth is just too unbelievable.
Transcript & Links available at the source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt5MmJzcjJoP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=