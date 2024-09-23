BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌊✨Heat Transforms And Water Breakdown ✨🔥
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
25 views • 7 months ago

🤔 Did you know that at a cozy 100°C (212°F), water simply boils? 💧

🧑🕵️♀️ Mark Holtzapple a chemical engineering professor at Texas A&M University explains It’s all about breaking those hydrogen bonds, letting the water escape into vapor! ☁️💨

🎶 https://ln.run/amA3C

😱 But crank up the heat to 1000°C to 2000°C (1832°F to 3632°F), and things get explosive! 🔥

💥 At these extreme temperatures, water molecules undergo a radical transformation — the covalent bonds break apart completely! ⚡️

😊 This is the amazing process of splitting water, harnessing the sheer power of heat! 🔥🔬

🤝😍Let’s dive deeper into the wonders of science! 💙🔍 What other incredible facts about water do you know? Share below! 👇💬

🚀 Or you can Learn more clicking the link in our bio or description above.📎☝

Keywords
heat transformationcovalent bondswater splitting
