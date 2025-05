🌊✨Heat Transforms And Water Breakdown ✨🔥

πŸ€” Did you know that at a cozy 100Β°C (212Β°F), water simply boils? πŸ’§

πŸ§‘πŸ•΅οΈβ™€οΈ Mark Holtzapple a chemical engineering professor at Texas A&M University explains It’s all about breaking those hydrogen bonds, letting the water escape into vapor! β˜οΈπŸ’¨

😱 But crank up the heat to 1000Β°C to 2000Β°C (1832Β°F to 3632Β°F), and things get explosive! πŸ”₯

πŸ’₯ At these extreme temperatures, water molecules undergo a radical transformation β€” the covalent bonds break apart completely! ⚑️

😊 This is the amazing process of splitting water, harnessing the sheer power of heat! πŸ”₯πŸ”¬

