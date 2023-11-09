The Magick of Merlin: Who or What is Merlin & What's the Connection to the Heart of the World?

The wondrous and enchanting nature of our divine and sacred human form is beyond measure. Powers are at work within Indigo and Starseed lines and Beings from other realms, and this is far beyond what many can imagine.





This magickal journey is intricately linked to this concept of Merlin, known initially as the Mer-Lions, and is taking place at the energetic nexus of Avebury Henge in the UK.





The Mer-Lion energies are essential to melding the consciousness or energy of King Arthur with the original solar (or sun) related Michael-Mary Dragon line codes.





The power and intensity of this mystical journey spiraling forth from the Avebury Henge and Silbury Hill, permeates other Dragon lines with transformative energy.





The mysteries and enchantments of this journey are truly awe-inspiring.





______

🔥 Subscribe to my newsletter for announcements, upcoming podcast episodes, events, etc.: https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/join-the-newsletter





🌟 Subscribe to this channel 🌟

https://www.youtube.com/@awakeningmagick





🌀Grab this guide to Tap Into Your Unique Magick and Mastery, Learn to Let Go and Heal. Dissolve the old energies and awaken the new! Go here: https://bit.ly/GiveawayFreeGuideLearntoLetGoandHeal





✨ Connect with The Awakening Magick Community ✨





🌟TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@awakeningmagick

🔮TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AwakeningMagick





Here's how we help you launch your mission!

✨Strategic & Creative Support for all of you Heart-Based Business Owners around the world: https://www.teamgu.com/





✨ Helping you to stop suppressing your diving gifts & how to Dissolve the Old to Awaken the New in the DisrUPt Now Programs & Podcast: https://www.disruptnowprograms.com/