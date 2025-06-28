BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #81 - The Sharia Law Breakdown They Don’t Want You To Hear | Lloyd De Jongh Exposes Hidden Truths
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
2 months ago

What if the truth about Sharia Law, Islamic doctrine, and centuries of religious influence has been hidden in plain sight, misunderstood by millions and manipulated by those in power and even economic agendas?


Today we’re diving into a conversation that might challenge everything you thought you knew about Islam.


I’m joined by Lloyd De Jongh, a researcher and expert on Islamic source texts. Lloyd has spent years studying the Quran, Hadith, Sira, Tafsir, and Islamic jurisprudence directly from the original Arabic, not filtered through commentary or mainstream narratives. He’s not just here to share opinions, he brings evidence, doctrine, and historical context that can shift paradigms.


His work unpacks how Sharia Law intersects with politics, lawfare, religious identity, and social control, not just in the Islamic world, but increasingly in Western societies.


This episode isn’t about fear, it’s about clarity. It's about understanding the texts, the teachings, and the tactics shaping our world in ways most of us don’t even see.


If you're ready to go deeper; beyond the headlines and narratives that the mainstream allows and into the actual source material, this is the conversation you need to hear because it is going to be sharp, bold and potentially mind blowing!


⚡ Topics we cover:


- What Sharia Law actually says (not what the media says it says)


- Apostasy, blasphemy & punishments in Islam


- The connection between Sharia and global governance


- How Islamic doctrines clash with Western values


- The future of free speech, law, and religious critique


Whether you’re Muslim, secular, curious, or skeptical — this episode is designed to educate, provoke thought, and raise awareness grounded in facts, not fear.


Connect with Lloyd via any of the links below:


Full Research Archive: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BGrC1fxB-ym-ZQ64TtfYEG0vQtYCOIL6?usp=sharing

Islam - https://1drv.ms/u/s!ApTCgSI6HCcm33qVvc95Bd_sTeTu

Reliance of the Traveller: https://www.dropbox.com/s/0f1ga9cvekt18au/Reliance-of-the-Traveller-AppendixW.pdf

Twitter/X - https://x.com/LloydDeJongh

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@LloydDeJongh

Ko-Fi shop: https://ko-fi.com/lloyddejongh/shop


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Email - [email protected]


