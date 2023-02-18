Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake in Turkey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reuters
Feb 17, 2023
A man was rescued from the rubble of a building that collapsed in the southern province of Hatay, 11 days after a massive earthquake struck the area killing more than 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria
