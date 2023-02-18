Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake in Turkey

Reuters





Feb 17, 2023





A man was rescued from the rubble of a building that collapsed in the southern province of Hatay, 11 days after a massive earthquake struck the area killing more than 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria





