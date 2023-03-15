P.2 Marvel with me at turmeric’s ability to lay dormant, in bone dry, hot potted soil, in Perth MVI_0393-4merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am marvelling at the ability of turmeric, Curcuma longa, to lay dormant
through Perth’s hot and dry summers, in unforgiving sand, and wake up, when
watered, 7 to 8 months after dying off above-ground in our early to mid-winters.
I cannot overestimate the value of turmeric in your survival garden, if you
have the climate to grow it. Or try a pot indoors by a window sill if your
growing season is too short. And this gift from nature also produces delightful
flowers, to add to its long list of health and medicinal benefits.