Dr. Ben Tapper on Stress, the #1 Cause of Death Worldwide, How To Redirect Your Energy | Ep 150
We The Patriots USA
“We have more stress now than ever before. Stress affects every aspect of our health and can interfere with our mood, energy, blood sugar, inflammation and so on. We have more physical, chemical and emotional stress in one day than our Grandparents did in their lifetime,” says Dr. Ben Tapper. So what do we do about it? We dive into the uncomfortable life changes we all need to challenge ourselves to make on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA. Meditation, spiritual warfare, eliminating fear, turning off our tvs and adjusting the trajectory of our family’s lives and more.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it! We The Patriots USA does not endorse or recommend any product or service advertised on this program. We The Patriots USA is not a healthcare provider and cannot provide medical advice or treatment.


Dr. Ben Tapper’s Film “The Time Is Now”: https://rumble.com/vxptru-must-watch-the-time-is-now-2021-documentary.html


