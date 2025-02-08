BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

D.O.G.E Trapping Democrats Like Rats
Proforce
Proforce
38 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 7 months ago

https://youtu.be/-6sWug5nvB4?si=O2_ePc3DYqKHR1UI


In this compelling video, we unravel the contradictions in modern American politics by exploring the contrasting reactions to figures like RFK Jr. and Trump. Why do many lament dishonesty yet protest Trump’s straightforwardness? Why is there frustration over America’s health issues, while RFK Jr.’s focus on real solutions faces backlash? Join us as we delve into the paradoxes of protest and the complexities of governance, where new solutions often bring forth new challenges but they may be more manageable than the old ones! Don’t forget to like and share this video to keep the conversation going!


https://youtu.be/_min2MyyV7E?si=uUOW6sYJi90ol8f1

Keywords
democratsstatetotalitarian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy