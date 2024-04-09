🧠 Unlock The Secrets Of Parallel Brain Power 💥

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Did you know our brains have 100 billion neurons, each with around 10,000 connections?
🤝 Join with Dr. René Marois a Professor of Psychology and the Winkelried Family Chair in Neuroscience at Vanderbilt University to dive into the world of parallel processing.
🎙️http://bit.ly/3V1DhXt
🤯 As Rene Shares insights on the relationship between attention, working memory, and awareness & how it shapes our ability to focus and multitask.
🔄 Don't miss out on understanding the true potential of the human brain 🚀
🔊 Tune in to gain valuable insights by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🎬