🧠 Unlock The Secrets Of Parallel Brain Power 💥
79 views • 04/09/2024

🤔 Did you know our brains have 100 billion neurons, each with around 10,000 connections?

🤝 Join with Dr. René Marois a Professor of Psychology and the Winkelried Family Chair in Neuroscience at Vanderbilt University to dive into the world of parallel processing.

🎙️http://bit.ly/3V1DhXt

🤯 As Rene Shares insights on the relationship between attention, working memory, and awareness & how it shapes our ability to focus and multitask.

🔄 Don't miss out on understanding the true potential of the human brain 🚀

🔊 Tune in to gain valuable insights by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🎬

Keywords
brain healthcognitive functionworking memory
