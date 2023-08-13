Prophecy Update: The Dog Wagging The Tail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is by Pastor J.D.Farag and starts
with this well-known phrase: 'the tail wagging the dog' from a prophetic
perspective of Bible prophecy. The tail wagging the dog is understood of
something less important that dominates a situation which results in role
reversal. Another definition of this carries with it the idea of something
important or powerful being controlled by something less. It might seem that
I'm painting prophecy with a broad brush. I'm likening the world to the tail
and the church to the dog. The reason being is that the roles have been
reversed with the world influencing the church instead of the church
influencing the world. This is a prophecy by the way that in the last days
this is what would happen. This is what condition of the church would be.
Mirrored