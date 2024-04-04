VAXX poison injections destroy legs of journalist and her son

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The health team tries to detect the ailment she is suffering from."
https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1774796960718840186
Helena Resano, Presenter of LaSexta, Paralyzed from the waist down. "More Vaccines & Faster" Journalist, hospitalized, waiting for medical diagnosis. "My mother called me to tell me that she already had the first dose we both screamed with happiness."
"More vaccines and faster"
https://www.infolibreDOTes/opinion/columnas/a-la-escucha/vacunas-rapido_1_1195834.html
Frank Sinatra - One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=hkwdkUXQ1yo
