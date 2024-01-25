WEF's Looming Economic Shift is Global Serfdom - What Are NAC, BIS, CBDC, PPP?

The looming economic transformation being peddled by the Deep State including "Natural Asset Companies," public-private partnerships, Central Bank Digital Currencies, and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) plan for a global unified blockchain ledger seek to enslave humanity, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. For the first segment, Alex breaks down the Natural Asset Companies (NAC), a new scheme to take huge tracts of land out of production so the land can be used to peddle "carbon credits" by fraudsters and mega-bankers. While the scheme just suffered a setback, the agenda marches on. Next, Alex discusses how the Bank for International Settlements is peddling a plan to tokenize all assets in the world on a digital blockchain ledger that would be interacted with through digital IDs and CBDCs. Humanity MUST resist or slavery and serfdom will be the result.

Related Articles:

https://thenewamerican.com/us/economy/markets/taxpayers-rockefellers-fund-sustainable-plot-to-undermine-market/





https://thenewamerican.com/world-news/un/rio20/the-real-agenda-behind-un-sustainability-unmasked/





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com