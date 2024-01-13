Protect your children!

Thanks to a follower who sent me those words of support:

"Our Father led me to this full interview with Pete this morning. Just finished listening. It was so very good I learned a lot! Things you’ve been telling me are finally making sense. I need to listen again & again to understand more. You did a great job speaking in terms I could understand. Pete is a good interviewer. Praying this talk will go viral.”

Transcript:

"God's got this he gave us an immune system. And all we have to do is use it, and our brains!!! Stop injecting anyone!!! And never should anybody be injected on the first day of life!!! I'm angry! Those parents have no idea what happened to their kids. No idea. They were lied to. It's right here in our laboratories in Stanford. They're not biosafety level two. Our kids! There was an outbreak in Dartmouth. These kids are in institutions, their lives were destroyed, in our colleges in Harvard at Columbia, these postdocs, these students, these these MDs, working in these labs in order to get in medical school, they're all sick, because now they're all there's no such thing as an asymptomatic carrier. Your infection is not your disease. It's the expression of it."





Watch the full interview with Pete Santilli: https://rumble.com/v45yctu-dr.-judy-mikovits-molecular-biologist-goes-scorched-earthfull-interview.html