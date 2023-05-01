BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NBA Exec killed by VAXX induced CANCER & tried to cure cancer with another VAXX
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
10
762 views • 05/01/2023

Two years ago I joked with a friend that they'd probably develop another "vaccine" for all of the vaccine injuries that were taking place. Paxlovid and now this. Pharmaceutical execs are so happy.
This is only possible because of censorship. She thought it was safe.
Celtics vice president of public relations Heather Walker has died at 52 years old following a battle with vaxx induced brain cancer.
@celtics
3:00 PM · Apr 27, 2021
As we gear up to celebrate our healthcare heroes tonight, take a look at our roundtable discussion and education materials around the COVID-19 vaccines at http://CelticsUnited.com/vaccine.
@celtics
celticsunited DOT com/resources/spread-the-health/vaccine
@celtics
Brad Stevens explained tonight why he’s looking forward to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to him.
3:19 PM · Mar 31, 2021

Mirrored - bootcamp

nbacelticsheather walker
