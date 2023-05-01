NBA Exec killed by VAXX induced CANCER & tried to cure cancer with another VAXX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two years ago I joked with a friend that they'd probably develop another
"vaccine" for all of the vaccine injuries that were taking place.
Paxlovid and now this. Pharmaceutical execs are so happy.
This is only possible because of censorship. She thought it was safe.
Celtics vice president of public relations Heather Walker has died at 52 years old following a battle with vaxx induced brain cancer.
@celtics
3:00 PM · Apr 27, 2021
As we gear up to celebrate our healthcare heroes tonight, take a look at our roundtable discussion and education materials around the COVID-19 vaccines at http://CelticsUnited.com/vaccine.
@celtics
celticsunited DOT com/resources/spread-the-health/vaccine
@celtics
Brad Stevens explained tonight why he’s looking forward to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to him.
3:19 PM · Mar 31, 2021
