ATTENTION YOUNG MEN: LISTEN TO WINNERS !

A billionaire would never tell you not to open a business. I completely cut and amazing athlete would never tell you not to work out. A hyper successful life coach would never tell you to sit on your ass and do nothing.





In this lifetime you're going to be told that you can't do things by almost everybody that includes family, friends, lovers and spouses. You need to carve your own path and those who are more successful than you are either going to encourage you or they won't impede you. Those who have done nothing with their lives and expect everyone else that they know to be as useless as they are will always be the ones to get in your way with bad advice and sabotaging your efforts.





Always take advice if you need advice from those who are hyper successful and tell everybody else to go fuck themselves.





Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca





Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca





If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me





BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston





Follow Me on RUMBLE: www.rumble.com/user/Kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on TIKTOK: www.tiktok.com/@realkevinjjohnston





#CostaRica #Uvita #RealEstate #HomeBuying #Rentals #Vacation #Jaco #Quepos #ManuelAntonio #CostaRican #Realtor #KevinJJohnston #MarkSavoia #Home #Homes #RentalProperty #Envision #EnvisionFestival