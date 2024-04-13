Whoop - Abenteuer in den Weiten des Weltraums (1995, PC)

Whoop - Abenteuer in den Weiten des Weltraums ("Whoop - Adventures in the Vastness of Space") is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by German company Rainbow Arts under their label Rainbow Kids. It was only released in German language.

It is the year 2703. A spaceship(?) called Xedi takes a group of little space scouts on a trip. Unfortunately, the evil sorcerer Whoop appears and kidnaps the scout with a giant vortex. Xedi does not hesitate and flies after the scouts to rescue them. The vortex takes him to four different worlds. Xedi must find his way through these worlds and rescue the scouts.

You take control of Xedi. Each world is divided into three stages, with the third stage being a boss fight. There are four weapons in the game which can be obtained by collecting power-ups. Power-ups are dropped by defeated enemies. You can upgrade your shots by collecting the same power-up. If you loose a life, your weapon is downgraded one level. You have a health bar and there is also a power-up to regain health, and there is also a speed upgrade. If you loose a life, you need to start the current stage all over.