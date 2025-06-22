AA_IB_462_War_is_Fun

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight I will discuss the upcoming war in Iran and how it parallels the lies of Bush that led us into Iraq. We will also cover the media blitz propaganda campaign being waged on the American people to pull us into war again.
#Iran #Iraq #War #Bush #NBA #Death #911 #America #Playoffs #Palantir #CharlesManson #mindcontrol #News #Trump #WNBA #JDVance #PeterThiel #Programming #Abortion #Propaganda #anomicage #johnage
