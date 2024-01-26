Create New Account
185 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Heading For World War III & Civil War? Are We Prepared?
Clash Of Minds
Published a month ago

In Episode 185 we discuss the growing speculation that we are on the brink of World War III. Along with this there is also the growing possibility of Civil wars breaking out in various countries around the world, as well as the US. Should we be preparing for these things, and more importantly, how do we prepare for it?

Keywords
waltercommartin

