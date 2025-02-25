BrightLearn - Everything You Wanted to Know But Were Never Told by David Icke

In "Everything You Wanted to Know But Were Never Told," David Icke embarks on a profound exploration of reality, urging readers to question their perceptions and societal norms. He begins with a quote from Isaac Asimov, emphasizing the importance of challenging assumptions to gain true insight. Icke shares his personal journey from being labeled as insane to realizing that his insights were glimpses into a deeper truth, a journey guided by patterns and profound experiences with psychic Betty Shine. He delves into the Gnostic perspective, describing the material world as a flawed creation by the Demiurge, a malevolent force that manipulates human perception through its subordinates, the Archons. Icke argues that our reality is a holographic illusion, a simulation governed by the laws of physics, which are merely rules of this construct. He introduces the 'scalar field' as a key element in this manipulation, suggesting that entities like Saturn and the Moon play crucial roles in broadcasting this false reality. Icke further discusses mind control, shapeshifting and the concept of 'political correctness' as tools used by the Archontic force to control humanity. He warns of the transhumanist agenda, the merging of human consciousness with AI, as the ultimate goal of this control system. Through his exploration, Icke challenges readers to consider the possibility that our perceived reality is a construct designed to trap us, and that true freedom lies in recognizing our true selves as Infinite Awareness.





