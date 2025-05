'RICHARD NIXON ROLE IN JFK MURDER!.

NIXON WAS MAFIA CONNECTED AND A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR. HE WAS AT A PEPSI CONVENTION WITH JOAN CRAWFORD THERE IN DALLAS ON 11/22/1963. NATURALLY EVERYONE IN THE CLICK HAD TO BE THERE FOR THE UGLY ASSASSINATION. NIXON KNEW JFK WOULD BE TAKEN OUT THAT DAY. HE ALSO CONFESSED MONSTER LBJ WAS TO BE REPLACED BEFORE THE 1964 PRESIDENT ELECTION. THE 1960 ELECTION WAS CONTROLLED BY THE MAIFIA... IF YOU THINK ANY PRESIDENT IS HONEST YOU'RE A FOOL. EVEN TRUTH CONNED YOU AND I AND HE'LL DO IT AGAIN IF HE GETS IN IN 2024. EVEN JFK WAS FORCED TO SIGN ANTI FREEDOM EXECUTIVE ORDERS. AMERICANS HAVE BEEN SCREWED EVEN FROM THE FOUNDING OF THIS NATION. ALL WORS ARE CONTROLLED BY THE SATANIC ELITE AS WE'RE SEEING IN UCRANE AND THE MIDDLE EAST. HUMANITY IS SLATD FOR ELIMINATION IF YOU HAVEN'T GUESSED IT BY NOW. WAKEUP!