Semjaza's Plan To Thwart The Birth of Jesus - Spiritual Warfare Friday

Spiritual Warfare Friday
Semjaza's Plan To Thwart The Birth of Jesus
Hosts: Dan Bidondi & Brian Reece
We will dive deep into the Bible, book of Enoch and many other ancient texts and expose the lead Fallen Angel Semjaza's sinister plans to thwart the coming of Jesus, thousands of years before his coming in the flesh.
