Taking Her Home on the FIRST Date (It's Easy But You Shouldn't Do It)
64 views • 12 months ago

There are a lot of videos online teaching men how to attract a woman and take her home. They tell tell you what to say and how to say it. But most of it is nonsense. You don't need any of that. I stumbled into a process to take a beautiful girl home on the first date that worked 100% of the time. I'll tell you exactly what I did, why it worked and why you shouldn't do it.


Self Reliant Weekly Newsletter: https://bennywills.com/blog


Talk To Anyone About Anything (free): https://bennywills.com/talk2anyone


X: http://twitter.com/benjaminwills

IG: http://instagram.com/benny.wills

YT: http://youtube.com/bennywills


Video Title Suggestions:


How To Successfully Take Her Home On The First Date

I Took Her Home on the First Date

Take Her Home On The First Date: How-To Guide

The Science of Getting Girls


datingwomenhowtoattract
