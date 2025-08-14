BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Dollar Ponzi SCAM is Collapsing & the Middle Class Is in DANGER w/ Collin Plume
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
690 followers
939 views • 1 month ago

They say the economy is strong and inflation is under control — but your wallet says otherwise. Grocery bills have tripled, the stock market is on shaky ground, and Washington is still spinning the numbers. In this episode, we expose the “Dollar Ponzi” — a fragile system built on debt, bad data, and political lies — and why the middle class is in serious danger.


