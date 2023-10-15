Exopolitics Today – Week in Review with Dr. Michael Salla - Oct 14

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla
Oct 14, 2023
Week in Review Topics
Famous 1964 UFO landing similar to US Army whistleblower craft in 2016,
1947 Roswell UFO crash really happened,
Weekly Star Nations news report,
Congressman Tim Burchett interviewed by Shawn Ryan,
Azerbaijan becomes 15th signatory to China International Lunar Research Station project,
Steven Ben-Nur on Hamas attacks on Israel and feedback from a Galactic Federation High Commander,
Galactic Spiritual Informers Connection to be live streamed,
Non-human beings continue to be seen in Peru and are abducting people,
US Army Insiders Missions 2 reaches #1,
Dr Eric Davis debunks claims of successful reverse engineering of UFO craft,
Roundtable discussion of GSIC speakers,
Seymour Hersh on Hamas attacks,
Sasquatch-like creature seen in Colorado,
Ross Coulhart correct about consciousness UFO link.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vt2DrskIelQ