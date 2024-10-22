BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ProphesyAgainTV Pastor Henriques Tells David House: Watch Over Flock After Dark Day & SDA Death. NSL
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
26 views • 7 months ago

SDA Pastor of ProphesyAgainTV, Andrew Henriques had a conversation with David House of Saving Health Ministries. Instruction was being given concerning the Seventh Day Adventist Movement in the time of the Loud Cry. Henriques told David to watch over the flock... and never returned. This experience is in connection with the Dark Day Prophecy and the passing of the National Sunday Law.


Zachariah 11:4 KJV

4 Thus saith the Lord my God; Feed the flock of the slaughter;


ProphesyAgainTV: Andrew Henriques Funeral TBD. Present Truth SDA Pastor Violates God's Law. Gossip

https://youtu.be/gM2NbhXH0Pw



#ProphesyAgainTV

#AndrewHenriques

#DavidHouse

#DarkDay

#SDA

#NationalSundayLaw

#GreatSlaughter

#ProphesyAgainYouth

#EllenWhite



darkday.us


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

sdaseventh day adventistzechariahprophetic dreamprophetic wordellen whitesaved to serveandrew henriquesloud crylatter rainvisions and dreamsnational sunday lawearly raindavid housedark daysda dreamprophesyagaintvgreat slaughter3angelsacademyprophesyagainyouthseedtime and haarvestsaved to serve orlandomelodies of heavenprophesyagainclips
