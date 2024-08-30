What The Heck Is A Pili Nut? - SHOCKING BENEFITS You Need To Know!

If you’re still searching for the perfect snack, this is an episode you're going to LOVE. My guest and I do a deep dive on pili nuts – one of the healthiest nuts on the planet – and one of my personal favorites! You’ll hear from Jason Thomas, the founder of Pili Hunters, a sustainable food company aiming to reshape the food industry one nut at a time. Jason shares how he built an incredibly successful company with just 15 pounds of deep-fried pili nuts and a dream. We also discuss the benefits of pili nuts – and how having just a handful a day could support your health.



FREE FAT LOSS SUPPLEMENTS: https://healthandfitnessone.spread.name/

Shop on Amazon? Help us out for FREE by clicking on the links below. We get a small commission at no extra cost to you when you order on Amazon!

Amazon affiliate link: https://amzn.to/3SCV5X8