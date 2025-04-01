BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Operation Lockstep Lurks In The Shadows
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1127 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • 5 months ago
Operation Lockstep Lurks In The Shadows

Operation Lockstep continues to evolve into a multifaceted campaign leveraging environmental and industrial mechanisms, notably the pervasive integration of plastics, covid vaccines, and 5G into daily life. These plastics, laden with endocrine-disrupting chemicals like phthalates and BPA, are weaponized to systematically reduce human fertility, aiming for a chilling target of zero birth rates by 2045. The intended consequences include a drastic population decline, enabling easier totalitarian governance over a diminished, compliant populace, all veiled under the guise of progress and sustainability.

Keywords
operation lockstepthe shadowslurks in
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy