Trump Didn't Know?!?! 9-11- What it's known for now and what it will be known for in the future

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9/11/2001:The WTC Twin Towers, Building 7, the Pentagon, Flight 93 - A Grand Conspiracy? Trump Didn't Know?!?!
"It's easier to fool people than to convince them they've been fooled" - "not" Mark Twain
And on we go with the same narrative. The world changed because of those evil deeds and lies. But 10 years earlier, to the very day, the world transitioned into a more significant era! It was marked by a celestial sign that was described in the Bible.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TrumpSigns911_1991_2001.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com