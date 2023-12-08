‘Why is the president lying?’: Sky News host details Joe Biden’s questionable meetings

Sky News host James Morrow has questioned why the US President is lying about his meetings with various people related to his son Hunter Biden’s business associates. Mr Morrow details several questionable meetings over various years, saying some of the meetings between Joe and Hunter’s business associates don’t look like lies but “looks like corruption”. “In November 2010, Joe Biden had a sit-down meeting with Eric Schwerin, the president of Hunter’s private equity firm – in the west wing and used a secret email to exchange hundreds of emails between them when he was Vice President,” he said. “April 2014: Joe Biden met with Devon Archer — another co-founder of Hunter's private equity firm — in the White House a week before Archer joined the board of Burisma … April 2015: Joe Biden attended a dinner in Washington, D.C. with Hunter's business partners from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan. “For the left, the corruption is fine – the biggest crime of the Bidens was using that triggering word ‘guy’, but hey guys, I got to ask, why is the president lying?”







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html