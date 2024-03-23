The Simpsons Reveal Secret "Earthquake Machine"





During the recent earthquakes I came across an interesting clip from The Simpsons which shows an "Earthquake Machine" and Tartarian architecture located deep underground.





I can’t believe there are still people out there that haven’t figured out that everything in mainstream is a scripted.





The episode from Season 11 (Episode 6) titled "Hello Gutter, Hello Fadder" originally aired November 14, 1999.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, Simpson, episode, earthquake, machine, predictive programming, geo engineering, geoengineering,