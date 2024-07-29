BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Babylon is fallen: more Roman Catholic church abuse of children! (4)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
585 followers
234 views • 9 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on July 22, 2024.


Roman Catholic church’s abuse of children never ceases to stop because it’s an integral part of the Roman Catholic church’s DNA and demonic culture consisting of homosexuals and pedos holding positions of religious office in that church.


Articles mentioned in the video:


https://apnews.com/article/pope-abuse-switzerland-vatican-d5ebd849de76e578dd503db0a46dea78


https://apnews.com/article/catholic-church-sexual-abuse-investigation-orleans-16996720f5a1c04625167cfbb3c02c56


https://apnews.com/article/washington-clergy-sex-abuse-e83b77ef19247cea2f5f0af1e5ddd95d


https://apnews.com/article/catholic-diocese-seattle-sex-abuse-7ff4ded59f364d423b27b47f62e1fe01


https://www.npr.org/2021/10/05/1043302348/france-catholic-church-sexual-abuse-report-children


https://www.voanews.com/a/investigation-400-000-may-have-suffered-sexual-abuse-from-spain-s-clergy-lay-people/7330854.html


https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/2186413/80-cent-vatican-clerics-are-gay-distorting-catholic-church-shame


Roman Catholics need to COME OUT of Babylon, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church as per God’s fourth end time angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5 before God destroys this satanic church with fire in Revelation 18:8-9 and the heavens will rejoice at Babylon’s destruction.


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

childrenabusefathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godroman catholic churchsexual abuseyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
Related videos
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

