WEF Memo Orders Devastating Cyber Attacks on US Water Supply
652 views • 03/30/2024

The World Economic Forum in Davos has ordered globalist authorities to unleash a series of devastating cyber attacks on the US water supply as part of an initiative to manufacture a global water crisis with far-reaching consequences for humanity.

Recent footage out of Davos reveals the global elite have admitted the Covid pandemic was a failure because the people of the world refused to be terrified into submission and far too many people refused to submit to the vaccine.

But evil doesn’t sleep and disturbingly the elite are now talking about manufacturing food and water crises as their new modus operandi to seize total control over humanity.

As the WEF and UN order world governments to prepare to ration people’s water supply as part of their ‘Great Reset’ agenda for humanity, it has never been more important to spread the word about their evil plans.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

